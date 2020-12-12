17:08
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Humanitarian cargo for hospitals delivered to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

A humanitarian cargo in the form of medical products for the needs of medical workers of health care institutions of the republic was delivered to Bishkek by flight from Yekaterinburg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid was formed by the staff of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg together with the leaders and activists of the Kyrgyz diasporas. Individual entrepreneurs, medical workers and citizens from among compatriots living in the capital of the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia participated in the fundraising. The Kyrgyzstanis living in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Oblasts also made their contribution.

«The collected money was used to purchase personal protective equipment, including gowns, respirators, gloves and medical masks intended for medical workers. All products have proper quality certificates,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/176515/
views: 35
Print
Related
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages
About 700 citizens get food packages, PPE in Kyrgyzstan
City Hall of Turkish Samsun city donates 180,000 medical masks to Bishkek
Kazakhstan donates medical ventilators, masks to Kyrgyzstan
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia to donate 9,000 tons of food products to needy Kyrgyzstanis
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro
12 December, Saturday
16:56
Humanitarian cargo for hospitals delivered to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg Humanitarian cargo for hospitals delivered to Bishkek f...
16:44
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
14:43
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 555 in serious condition
14:37
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:32
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours