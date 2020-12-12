Humanitarian cargo for hospitals delivered to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

A humanitarian cargo in the form of medical products for the needs of medical workers of health care institutions of the republic was delivered to Bishkek by flight from Yekaterinburg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid was formed by the staff of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg together with the leaders and activists of the Kyrgyz diasporas. Individual entrepreneurs, medical workers and citizens from among compatriots living in the capital of the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia participated in the fundraising. The Kyrgyzstanis living in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Oblasts also made their contribution.

«The collected money was used to purchase personal protective equipment, including gowns, respirators, gloves and medical masks intended for medical workers. All products have proper quality certificates,» the statement says.