Emergency situation regime still in force in Kyrgyzstan

As of today, the emergency situation regime introduced back in March is still in force in Kyrgyzstan. The acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a parliament meeting today.

According to him, the situation with sick and recovered is different every day. In recent weeks, there has been a wave-like situation with COVID-19 — new cases fluctuate in the rage of 300 to 400, there are more recoveries.

«The epidemiological situation is not easy and tense. The government is taking all measures to prevent an increase in the infection cases,» concluded Artem Novikov.

Recall, the emergency situation regime was introduced in Kyrgyzstan on March 21 by the government with the wording that it continues until a special decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.