51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region

At least 18 mobile teams of 35 medical workers were formed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan to identify contact persons of patients with COVID-19. The Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Yrysbek Yzabekov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 19 stationary points were opened in the region, 478 beds were prepared, 111 oxygen concentrators were installed.

«The total number of patients with coronavirus infection and pneumonia in Jalal-Abad region is 10,002 people. As of today, 163 patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia are being treated in hospitals. At least 51 patients are in critical condition, one is in intensive care unit,» the official said.

Local authorities urge residents not to go to crowded public places, shops without need.

At least 76,391 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.