16:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region

At least 18 mobile teams of 35 medical workers were formed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan to identify contact persons of patients with COVID-19. The Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Yrysbek Yzabekov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 19 stationary points were opened in the region, 478 beds were prepared, 111 oxygen concentrators were installed.

«The total number of patients with coronavirus infection and pneumonia in Jalal-Abad region is 10,002 people. As of today, 163 patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia are being treated in hospitals. At least 51 patients are in critical condition, one is in intensive care unit,» the official said.

Local authorities urge residents not to go to crowded public places, shops without need.

At least 76,391 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
link: https://24.kg/english/176258/
views: 87
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
527 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,391 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
322 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,012 in total
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
16:15
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is ill...
15:54
Officials: Problem of attracting investments is due to situation in Kyrgyzstan
15:39
51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region
15:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan