13:04
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s contribution

The CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates the significant contribution of Kyrgyzstan to the activities of sectoral structures, broad participation in the practical implementation of documents adopted within the CIS. The head of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev announced the day before during a meeting with the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation within the CIS, as well as the participation of international observers from the CIS in monitoring the preparation and holding of the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. Sergei Lebedev informed Talant Mamytov about the situation in the Commonwealth and upcoming events — meetings of the Economic Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of CIS Heads of State, which will be held on December 9, 10 and 18, 2020, respectively.

Talant Mamytov expressed strong commitment of the Kyrgyz side to the development and expansion of all-round cooperation within the CIS.

«Within the framework of the CIS, the necessary conditions have been created for multilateral interaction of the member states in practically all areas of interaction, a huge integration experience has been accumulated, a legal framework has been developed by joint efforts for expanding and deepening international relations. The established practice of relations between the CIS countries testifies to the presence of undeveloped potential between the CIS members. In this context, the role of the CIS Executive Committee as a permanent executive, administrative and coordinating body is very important,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/176055/
views: 108
Print
Related
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis
EBRD: CIS citizens would like to increase state property share in economy
Political processes returned to legal framework, Sadyr Japarov believes
Meeting of CIS Heads of State in Tashkent postponed indefinitely
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Unhindered transit of freight traffic should be ensured between CIS countries
Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities
Zina Asankozhoeva no longer represents Kyrgyzstan in CIS Economic Council
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
13:01
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:57
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:53
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:50
322 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,012 in total
12:44
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan