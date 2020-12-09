CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s contribution

The CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates the significant contribution of Kyrgyzstan to the activities of sectoral structures, broad participation in the practical implementation of documents adopted within the CIS. The head of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev announced the day before during a meeting with the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation within the CIS, as well as the participation of international observers from the CIS in monitoring the preparation and holding of the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. Sergei Lebedev informed Talant Mamytov about the situation in the Commonwealth and upcoming events — meetings of the Economic Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of CIS Heads of State, which will be held on December 9, 10 and 18, 2020, respectively.

Talant Mamytov expressed strong commitment of the Kyrgyz side to the development and expansion of all-round cooperation within the CIS.

«Within the framework of the CIS, the necessary conditions have been created for multilateral interaction of the member states in practically all areas of interaction, a huge integration experience has been accumulated, a legal framework has been developed by joint efforts for expanding and deepening international relations. The established practice of relations between the CIS countries testifies to the presence of undeveloped potential between the CIS members. In this context, the role of the CIS Executive Committee as a permanent executive, administrative and coordinating body is very important,» he concluded.