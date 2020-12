Activist Torokhan Zhunusbekov was appointed an Advisor to the General Director of MegaCom company. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the company Akylbek Zhamangulov on December 7.

Torokhan Zhunusbekov is a professional protester. During the unrest after the elections, he tried to seize the City Hall of Bishkek and act as its head. Zhunusbekov sincerely believed that he deserved the position of mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan.