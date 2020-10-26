14:22
Unknown people try to break into building of Bishkek City Hall

Unknown people try to break into the building of the Bishkek City Hall. Police officers restrain them.

About 100 people gathered near the City Hall building. They demand from Nariman Tyuleev to leave the post of the head of the city.

«Nariman, if you don’t come out now, we’ll get in. We need youth,» one of the men shouts.

The acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov accepted resignation of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov. The post of the head of the capital is still vacant. However, unknown persons, allegedly Sadyr Japarov’s supporters, claim the post. Some Torokhan Zhunusbekov is among them.

Nariman Tyuleev resigned from the position of acting mayor of Bishkek.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Prior to that, he appointed ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to the post of the First Vice Mayor. By law, he should serve as mayor until the election of a new one.

The mayor of Bishkek is elected by the City Council. Faction and majority coalition as well as the prime minister can nominate candidates.

It should be noted that the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will not be held yet, because elections of the mayor are not held six months before the end of the term of office of the City Council. Such a norm is stipulated in the Law on the Status of the Capital. The Bishkek City Council is to be re-elected in April 2021.
