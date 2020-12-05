UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF donated over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry will hand over the antiseptics to school and preschool educational institutions throughout the country through district education departments.

«We are pleased to join the efforts of the Ministry of Education and Science to ensure safe opening of schools and preschool educational organizations in Kyrgyzstan. We hope children will enjoy learning in a safe environment with their peers and teachers,» UNICEF Education Officer Mariko Kato said.