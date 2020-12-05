09:44
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF donated over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry will hand over the antiseptics to school and preschool educational institutions throughout the country through district education departments.

«We are pleased to join the efforts of the Ministry of Education and Science to ensure safe opening of schools and preschool educational organizations in Kyrgyzstan. We hope children will enjoy learning in a safe environment with their peers and teachers,» UNICEF Education Officer Mariko Kato said.
link: https://24.kg/english/175659/
views: 18
Print
Related
Girls in Science project presented in Bishkek
UNICEF donates medicines for $ 100,000 to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Equipment for $ 200,000 donated to hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn region
UNICEF provides assistance to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Over 50 % of children in Kyrgyzstan may find themselves below poverty line
Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF and ADB donate medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
UNICEF donates soap and filters for 1.8 million soms to Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF donates Emergencies Ministry protective suits, rubber boots
Popular
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
5 December, Saturday
09:40
UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to scho...
4 December, Friday
22:24
Evgeny Vinokurov: Kyrgyzstan conducts adequate public debt policy
22:16
President of Kyrgyzstan to be personally responsible for work of Government
22:04
Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow
21:57
Border problem: Situation in Deires village of Aksy district is stable
18:45
EDB works on two projects with Kyrgyzstan