Employee of Unaa detained for bribery in Naryn region

Specialist of the regional department of Unaa state institution was detained for bribery in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The Chairman of the Examination Commission was caught red-handed when taking money.

The detainee, together with some employees of the state institution, systematically received money for passing the exams to obtain a driver’s license.

Sometimes the amount of illegal fees per one working day varied from 60,000 to 70,000 soms.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 237 «Commercial bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.