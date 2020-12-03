19:35
USD 84.80
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.12
English

Employee of Unaa detained for bribery in Naryn region

Specialist of the regional department of Unaa state institution was detained for bribery in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The Chairman of the Examination Commission was caught red-handed when taking money.

The detainee, together with some employees of the state institution, systematically received money for passing the exams to obtain a driver’s license.

Sometimes the amount of illegal fees per one working day varied from 60,000 to 70,000 soms.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 237 «Commercial bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/175467/
views: 112
Print
Related
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
Financial police officer detained in Bishkek
Official of Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribery
Elections 2020: Prosecutor's Office opens case on bribery of voters
Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Brother of parliamentary deputy placed in pretrial detention center
Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official
SCNS discloses details of arrest of assistant prosecutor of Tokmak
Assistant prosecutor arrested in Tokmak city
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
3 December, Thursday
19:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in pr...
19:01
Kyrgyz farmers can sell their products on Commodity Exchange
18:32
Employee of Unaa detained for bribery in Naryn region
18:23
Presidential elections: Another candidate withdraws from race
18:04
Presidential elections: 14 candidates transfer electoral deposit