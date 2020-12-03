11:57
Vladimir Putin pleased with stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his satisfaction that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is stabilizing. The head of the Russian state also noted the importance of maintaining the position of the republic in international organizations, TASS reports.

According to the media outlet, the leader of the Russian Federation announced this at a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. «I will probably express a common opinion if I say that we have always watched with concern what was happening in the internal political life of the Kyrgyz Republic. I would like to express my satisfaction that the situation is stabilizing,» Vladimir Putin said.

«We are also closely watching your position on Kyrgyzstan’s compliance with obligations under international treaties and we are satisfied to say that Kyrgyzstan is not changing its positions as part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CSTO. This is of great importance, including for Kyrgyzstan’s stability,» he stressed.

The Russian leader assured Bishkek of Moscow’s support for further stabilization.

We will support you in every possible way on the path of further stabilization.

Vladimir Putin

«In bilateral terms, the Russian Federation is doing a lot to support the Kyrgyz economy and social sphere,» he said.

The Russian leader clarified that «this applies also to the fund of hundreds of millions of dollars, and the work related to sanitary and epidemiological services, phytosanitary control at the borders.» «We expect and proceed from the fact that we will do everything together with you, we will continue our joint work,» he said.

Vladimir Putin noted that «positive results cannot be achieved if there is no internal stability.» «Therefore, we are highly interested in holding the elections to the representative body of power and the presidential ones at the highest level, in compliance with all the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law,» he added.

Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on January 10, 2021.
