EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian in an interview with Azattyk explained why the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cannot initiate constitutional reform.

According to him, after the failed parliamentary elections on October 4, the situation in the country changed quite quickly, but these changes were not always in the «right direction.»

«They paid attention not to solution of the fundamental problems that caused falsification of the voting, but to short-term solutions,» said Peter Burian.

He believes that experts on constitutional law and political groups should gather in Kyrgyzstan now to analyze the causes of the crisis, as well as to strengthen parliamentary democracy. «A month ago, the High Commissioner also spoke about our position. We will probably repeat the same message on the conclusion of the Venice Commission. The Constitutional Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic requested position of the Venice Commission on the elections. The Commission expressed itself unequivocally that the Parliament, term of office of which is ending, cannot make radical decisions, especially amend the Constitution,» the EU Special Representative said.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.