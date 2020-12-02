19:08
USD 84.80
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.11
English

EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian in an interview with Azattyk explained why the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cannot initiate constitutional reform.

According to him, after the failed parliamentary elections on October 4, the situation in the country changed quite quickly, but these changes were not always in the «right direction.»

«They paid attention not to solution of the fundamental problems that caused falsification of the voting, but to short-term solutions,» said Peter Burian.

He believes that experts on constitutional law and political groups should gather in Kyrgyzstan now to analyze the causes of the crisis, as well as to strengthen parliamentary democracy. «A month ago, the High Commissioner also spoke about our position. We will probably repeat the same message on the conclusion of the Venice Commission. The Constitutional Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic requested position of the Venice Commission on the elections. The Commission expressed itself unequivocally that the Parliament, term of office of which is ending, cannot make radical decisions, especially amend the Constitution,» the EU Special Representative said.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/175288/
views: 116
Print
Related
Shykmamatov demands to include prohibition of censorship in Constitution
New Constitution: Media community asks to withdraw the draft
EU welcomes opinion of Venice Commission on postponement of elections
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Ombudsman asks Venice Commission to review new Constitution
Withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from EU black list: No results yet
Elections proposed to be postponed until new Constitution is adopted
Criminal prosecution of media norm removed from draft Constitution
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform
Sadyr Japarov voices names of authors of new version of Constitution
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
2 December, Wednesday
18:05
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations wit...
17:54
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
17:34
Beating of six-year-old Ramazan: Mother abandons her child
17:20
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
17:03
Constitutional convention proposes to make pre-school education free