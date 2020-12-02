17:37
USD 84.80
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.11
English

CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will discuss a bill of the deputy of Parliament Akylbek Japarov on scheduling a referendum to determine the model of state structure for January 10.

It is specified that the referendum is set by the relevant law. If it is adopted, then on January 10, on the day of early presidential elections, voters will be given two ballots. Counting of votes on two issues will be conducted separately, additional funds will be needed to prepare the second ballot.

Earlier it was reported that additional 120 million soms are to be spent on the plebiscite.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/175285/
views: 58
Print
Related
Presidential elections: CEC approves cost estimate for campaign
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
CEC schedules repeated elections of mayor of Jalal-Abad
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
80 deputies initiate law on referendum to amend the Constitution
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates
Akylbek Sariev becomes member of Central Election Commission
Presidential elections: CEC clarifies media accreditation rules
Kurultai held in Bishkek: Participants support referendum
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
2 December, Wednesday
17:20
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of g...
17:03
Constitutional convention proposes to make pre-school education free
16:44
Cinemas and Internet cafes resume work in Osh city
16:36
Personnel changes take place in Bishkek City Hall
16:22
Bishkek City Hall ready to open day patient hospitals