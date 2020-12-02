CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will discuss a bill of the deputy of Parliament Akylbek Japarov on scheduling a referendum to determine the model of state structure for January 10.

It is specified that the referendum is set by the relevant law. If it is adopted, then on January 10, on the day of early presidential elections, voters will be given two ballots. Counting of votes on two issues will be conducted separately, additional funds will be needed to prepare the second ballot.

Earlier it was reported that additional 120 million soms are to be spent on the plebiscite.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.