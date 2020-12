A native of Kyrgyzstan, athlete Valentina Shevchenko has moved one line up in the UFC world ranking.

She recently defeated Jennifer Maya at UFC 255 and defended the women's flyweight belt.

The athlete currently takes the second place in the women's consolidated ranking, regardless of weight categories.

According to the official website of the UFC, earlier the representative of Kyrgyzstan took the third line. UFC champion in two weight categories Amanda Nunes takes the 1st place in the ranking.