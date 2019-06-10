11:02
Valentina Shevchenko defends her title of UFC Champion

Valentina Shevchenko won UFC 238 Mixed Martial Arts Tournament.

It was held on June 8 in Chicago (USA). The program included 13 professional bouts.

During one of them, Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC Champion title in the weight category up to 57 kilograms, which she won in December 2018. The American Jessica Eye was her opponent at the tournament.

Shevchenko seized the advantage from the very beginning. At the 26th second of the second round, she demolished Jessica Eye with a head kick that knocked her unconscious.

It was the eighth fight and the sixth victory of Valentina in the UFC. In total, she has 20 fights and 17 wins in MMA.
