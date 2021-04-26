Valentina Shevchenko defends her title of UFC champion

Valentina Shevchenko defended her UFC flyweight title for the fifth time.

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko promised to show a dominant fight against Jessica Andrade and kept her word. The native of Kyrgyzstan did not give her Brazilian rival a single chance in the title fight that took place on April 26 at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the second round of the fight, Valentina Shevchenko put her opponent on the floor and started attacking with elbows. The referee, assessing the situation, decided to stop the bout.

It was the fifth title defense for 32-year-old Valentina Shevchenko. She has 21 victories and 3 defeats, the 29-year-old Andrade has 21 victories and 9 defeats.