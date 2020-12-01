Second wave of COVID-19: Situation in Bishkek stabilizes

The situation with COVID-19 infection in Bishkek has stabilized slightly. Vice Mayor of the capital, Aizhan Chynybaeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, from 70 to 130-140 new cases are registered per day. «We cannot say that there is great growth. We take all measures so that the foci do not grow, we keep the number of patients,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.

She noted that there were different predictions about the next increase in coronavirus infection. «For example, that it will be in February-March. We urge all citizens and entrepreneurs to comply with all sanitary and epidemiological measures,» the official added.

According to her, as of November 30, at least 24,279 cases were registered in Bishkek, or 33 percent of the total number of people infected with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.