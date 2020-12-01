12:36
WHO recommendation: Maximum 15 minutes of close contact per day

WHO is preparing new recommendations on the definition of «close contact» in coronavirus infection, said the organization’s representative in Russia,Melita Vujnovic, in an interview with TASS.

The new recommendations on so-called close contacts were considered at the WHO meeting on Friday, November 27.

«The recommendation is 15 minutes within 24 hours in total. It can be five minutes plus five minutes and five minutes at a distance of less than two meters,» she said.

Melita Vujnovic recalled that earlier, close contact meant communication for 15 minutes face to face: there could be a distance of closer than 1.5 meters between people. The update of the recommendations implies, she noted, that now humanity knows more about the virus.
