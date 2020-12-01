About 700 citizens get food packages, PPE in Kyrgyzstan

About 700 citizens received food packages and personal protective equipment in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The assistance was provided to people with disabilities, lonely elderly people, orphans and families in difficult life situation.

«At least 84 social workers in the capital received protective suits, sanitizers, medical masks and food packages. Equal Opportunities Social Center rendered the humanitarian aid. In addition, the center, free of charge, continues to provide assistance to the elderly and people with disabilities in teaching computer skills, using mobile applications, as well as employing people with hearing and vision disabilities,» the ministry noted.