Kyrgyzstanis win startup competition in Vietnam

Kyrgyzstanis became one of the winners of Grab Ventures Ignite startup competition in Vietnam. Techinasia reports.

The largest mobile technology company in Southeast Asia is said to connect consumers with millions of drivers, retailers and businesses.

Grab Ventures was launched in 2018 with the goal of creating and nurturing a new generation of technology leaders in Southeast Asia.

The Kyrgyz have created GoDee application, with the help of which it is possible to order shuttle buses with comfort, convenience and savings for clients.