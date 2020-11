Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is temporarily closed from 18.00 on November 30, 2020. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Due to the sharp deterioration of weather and road conditions, as well as to prevent emergencies, passage of persons and vehicles through Karkyra-Avtodorozhny (KR) — Kegen-Avtodorozhny (RK) checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border is stopped until March 1, 2021.