Human organs traders including Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey

At least 18 suspects were arrested for involvement in illegal human organ trafficking in Istanbul. Anadolu media outlet reports.

According to the media outlet, earlier, the Department for Combating Human Trafficking among Refugees began an investigation in connection with the suspicious testimony of 18 foreigners who turned to the Ethics Committee and identified themselves as relatives of persons in need of organ transplants.

Investigation found out that these persons had no family ties with the patients and wanted to sell their organs. The 18 people, including citizens of Nigeria, Uganda, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, were detained. After interrogation, 8 people were released, 10 were brought to trial.

Preventive measure in the form of arrest was taken against five of them, the remaining five gave a written undertaking not to leave the place.