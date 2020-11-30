13:38
Crime kingpin nicknamed Jango put on wanted list

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has put Kadyrbek Dosonov, a crime kingpin nicknamed Jengo, on the wanted list. Press center of the state committee reported today. According to the investigation, he is involved in a grave crime.

«Involvement of one of the active members of organized criminal group Dosonov (nickname Jengo) in committing a grave crime against property has been found out. On November 28, investigation issued a notice of Dosonov’s suspicion of committing a grave crime. On the same day, the Osh City Court choose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention (in absentia) and put him on the wanted list,» the statement says.

Kadyrbek Dosonov was accused of the murder of a police colonel Tolkunbek Shonoev. The police detained him two years later, but in July 2017, Jengo was released by the decision of the Kara-Suu District Court. In January, he was called by the Osh police for a preventive conversation.
