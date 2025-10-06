Land plot belonging to crime boss Dzhengo returned to state

A plot of land with a private clinic belonging to a crime boss Dzhengo has been returned to state ownership. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the investigation established that Kadyrbek Dosonov, nicknamed Dzhengo, an active member of an organized crime group and an «enforcer» in the southern region, purchased the plot of land using criminally obtained funds and registered it in the name of a front man.

An investigation was conducted to establish whether Kadyrbek Dosonov laundered his illegal proceeds. During the investigation, citizen R.N. was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.