19:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Land plot belonging to crime boss Dzhengo returned to state

A plot of land with a private clinic belonging to a crime boss Dzhengo has been returned to state ownership. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the investigation established that Kadyrbek Dosonov, nicknamed Dzhengo, an active member of an organized crime group and an «enforcer» in the southern region, purchased the plot of land using criminally obtained funds and registered it in the name of a front man.

An investigation was conducted to establish whether Kadyrbek Dosonov laundered his illegal proceeds. During the investigation, citizen R.N. was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/346189/
views: 159
Print
Related
795 hectares of agricultural land in Chui region returned to state
Six orphans allocated plots of land for housing construction in Kyrgyzstan
200 hectares of land in Chui region returned to state
Strategically important land plot in Talas region returned to state
Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility
Land worth 12.7 million soms returned to state ownership in Issyk-Kul region
Former bread factory in Sulyukta returned to state ownership
Strategic facility on Aspara River returned to state
State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
6 October, Monday
17:42
Land plot belonging to crime boss Dzhengo returned to state Land plot belonging to crime boss Dzhengo returned to s...
17:34
Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul
17:27
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
16:29
Minister of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
16:19
Part of Bishkek to have no gas on October 7-8