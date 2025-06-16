Brother of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, Zholdoshbek, detained in Bishkek

Employees of the Main Criminal Investigation Department detained Zholdoshbek Kolbaev, the brother of the previously liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, at the end of last week. Three more men were detained together with him, sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

According to preliminary data, the detainees are involved in a criminal case related to land plots.

Zholdoshbek Kolbaev holds the position of Director of the Regional Academy of the International Judo Federation (IJF) in Central Asia.

Kamchi Kolbaev, known in criminal circles as Kolya Kirgiz, was killed on October 4, 2023 during a special operation in Bishkek. Law enforcement officials said that he offered armed resistance during his arrest.

No official comments have yet been received from the Main Criminal Investigation Department or the Ministry of Internal Affairs.