An eight-year-old girl hanged herself in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The girl committed suicide on November 27.

«According to preliminary data, the child hanged herself in a barn in the yard of her house. The family where the deceased lived is non-needy. The girl’s father left for another village on the day of the incident. The child was found by relatives. There are four children in the family. The police are checking the fact of suicide,» the sources said.