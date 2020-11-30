Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays

Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan will open after the New Year holidays. The Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva wrote about it in her Twitter microblog.

The official asks the Kyrgyzstanis to be patient. «There are more issues and difficulties concerning kindergartens in cities, we are considering them. The only question now is whether we will be able to cope with the massive influx of seriously ill (coronavirus-infected) elderly and chronic patients in hospitals,» she wrote.

Elvira Surabaldieva stressed that due to the fact that schools are closed, parents and teachers agree on teaching children in private premises for a fee.

«I think there is only one issue with schools across the country — their opening at the request of parents and teachers. The city runs with teachers to private premises. Is there any point in such shenanigans?» Elvira Surabaldieva asks.