Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint

To ensure full accounting of goods, it is necessary to create a unified information system Consolidated Checkpoint. Acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said this during a visit to Chaldovar checkpoint.

He noted that unaccounted goods create big problems for entrepreneurs who work honestly.

«As of today, the key task of the Government is to create a unified tax, customs, border, weight and dimensional system for the unified accounting of goods. Thus, we will be able not only to establish accounting of tax revenues in the budget revenues, but also to enable entry of large importers into the domestic market, ensuring equal competition,» noted Artem Novikov.

Having examined the checkpoint, the head of Government expressed dissatisfaction with the work of some services.

«We have made sure that none of the measures that have been prepared so far are working. For example, the Tax Service was given a specific task — to introduce a pilot goods accounting system from November 15. However, the hardware is not even installed. All equipment is in boxes. This indicates a complete inactivity of the relevant services. Today, everyone who controls the movement of goods has different data. They do not reflect the actual number of vehicles that have traveled. At the same time, it is impossible to see the data for the previous day, since there is no clear accounting. Due to a failure in the system, the real data of goods accounting is not reflected, which creates corruption and risks,» he said.

The press service of the Cabinet added that, on behalf of the acting Prime Minister, appropriate measures will be taken against those who have not fulfilled the assigned tasks. «In the coming days, Artem Novikov will visit the checkpoint again to check the work of the new system,» the Government said.