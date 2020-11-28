Girls in Science project presented in Bishkek

The STEM UNICEF project Girls in Science was presented in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The event took place the day before at the school No. 70 in the capital.

«Within the framework of the project, students from the 7th to 11th grades will complete a special training program in STEM specialties, preparation for the Nationwide Testing,» the City Hall noted.

STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics. STEM concept unites a wide range of disciplines inextricably linked with each other: mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy, and others. Deep knowledge in each of them, as well as in engineering, robotics and other applied disciplines, allows to develop new technologies, create software, and design complex devices.