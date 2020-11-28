11:05
EU welcomes opinion of Venice Commission on postponement of elections

The European Union welcomes the opinion of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission on the postponement of the parliamentary elections and shares its recommendations in this regard. EU statement says.

It is now for the authorities to assess this opinion and a timely ruling by the Kyrgyz Constitutional Chamber would be welcome.

«We take note that the Kyrgyz Republic also asked the Venice Commission for an opinion on the latest draft of the possible constitutional changes. This will allow the Kyrgyz Republic to benefit from the expertise of the Venice Commission on this matter,» the statement says.

In this respect, the EU welcomes the joint statement of intent by the Kyrgyz government and the UN, in which the Kyrgyz Republic recognises the importance of advancing a pluralistic system of political parties and accountable policies that strengthen the delivery of vital public services to citizens.

The EU reiterates its commitment to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic and calls on all political forces to engage in a wide participatory process based on the constructive and inclusive dialogue, with the full involvement of civil society and having firmly in mind the legitimate demands of the Kyrgyz people.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
