National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells other $5.8 million to support som

The day before, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again entered the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It sold $ 5.8 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is already the ninth intervention in November.

On November 12, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 26.8 million. On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold dollars in the amount of $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

The interventions continued this week. On November 24, the bank sold $ 1.6 million, on November 25 — $ 3.1 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has conducted nine interventions, having sold $ 67,550 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.