New school to be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-Ata district

A new school for 275 children will be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-Ata district of Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The public procurement portal says.

Tender for construction was announced by Talas Regional Capital Construction Department of the Department of Housing and Civil Construction under the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. It plans to spend 101,115,912 soms on construction of the school.

The building will consist of four units. In addition, the contractor has to build a 10-seat toilet, a boiler room with a coal shed, a water tank, external networks and carry out other works.