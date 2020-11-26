15:17, 26 November 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Anastasia MOKRENKO
Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran
Short film On the Border won a prize at Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran. The Department of Cinematography reported with reference to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The scriptwriter Iskandar Usmonov was awarded the prize «Best script of short fiction film.»
Employees of the diplomatic mission represented the Kyrgyz Republic at the ceremony.