16:15
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran

Short film On the Border won a prize at Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran. The Department of Cinematography reported with reference to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The scriptwriter Iskandar Usmonov was awarded the prize «Best script of short fiction film.»

Employees of the diplomatic mission represented the Kyrgyz Republic at the ceremony.
link: https://24.kg/english/174589/
views: 115
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 awards at Mobile Blockbuster Film Festival
Two Kyrgyz documentaries to be screened at Film Festival in Yekaterinburg
Lights film by Kyrgyz director Daniyar Abirov to be screened in Amsterdam
Film by Kyrgyz director wins award at Russian Film Festival
Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival
Two Kyrgyz films to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival
Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Selkinchek to be screened at film festivals in Hong Kong and Munich
Acceptance of applications for IV Film Forum of Female Directors starts
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
16:07
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent i...
15:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans New Year office parties
15:17
Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran
15:12
Kyrgyzstan plans to build two state crisis centers
15:01
Kyrgyz women are urged not to be silent within 16 Days against Violence