National Bank conducts 8th intervention in foreign exchange market in November

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again sold dollars in the foreign exchange market to support som. Official website of the bank reports.

It sold a total of $ 3.1 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the eighth intervention since the beginning of November.

On November 12, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 26.8 million. On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold dollars in the amount of $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

The National Bank continued to intervene this week. It sold $ 1.6 million on November 24.

At least $ 34,950 million have been sold since the beginning of November to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.