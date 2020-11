Residents of HPP-2 residential area held a rally in Bishkek. About 40 people came to the Government House.

They demanded from officials to solve the problem of land transformation. According to them, 83 households have been living in the area illegally for 15 years. They do not have appropriate documents for housing.

The protesters appealed to the acting President Talant Mamytov and the Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov.