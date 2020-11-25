China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is interested in further building up trade, economic and investment cooperation with China. The acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen.

The Ambassador informed that the government of the People’s Republic of China has decided to provide another humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus infection. It will be delivered in the near future.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese trade and investment cooperation.

«China is one of our key trade and investment partners. The government is ready to ensure protection of Chinese investments and is aimed at further building up mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation,» said Artem Novikov.

The official, as a Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Chinese Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, is ready to meet with representatives of Chinese business to discuss investment cooperation issues.

As for the issue of full functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, Du Dewen informed about the current epidemiological situation in Kashgar district of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC.

The Kyrgyz side proposed to consider the possibility of resuming the work of these checkpoints that would contribute to an increase in the volume of passage of freight vehicles as usual in strict accordance with sanitary requirements.

The participants of the meeting agreed on the need to search for mutually acceptable solutions to the situation.

The parties also exchanged views on the possible restoration of air traffic between the two countries through operation of weekly civil and charter flights.