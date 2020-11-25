14:15
USD 84.79
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is interested in further building up trade, economic and investment cooperation with China. The acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen.

The Ambassador informed that the government of the People’s Republic of China has decided to provide another humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus infection. It will be delivered in the near future.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese trade and investment cooperation.

«China is one of our key trade and investment partners. The government is ready to ensure protection of Chinese investments and is aimed at further building up mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation,» said Artem Novikov.

The official, as a Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Chinese Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, is ready to meet with representatives of Chinese business to discuss investment cooperation issues.

As for the issue of full functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, Du Dewen informed about the current epidemiological situation in Kashgar district of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC.

The Kyrgyz side proposed to consider the possibility of resuming the work of these checkpoints that would contribute to an increase in the volume of passage of freight vehicles as usual in strict accordance with sanitary requirements.

The participants of the meeting agreed on the need to search for mutually acceptable solutions to the situation.

The parties also exchanged views on the possible restoration of air traffic between the two countries through operation of weekly civil and charter flights.
link: https://24.kg/english/174427/
views: 94
Print
Related
Russia to donate 9,000 tons of food products to needy Kyrgyzstanis
China closely monitors enforcement of rights of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
WHO donates microscopes to parasitological laboratories of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
25 November, Wednesday
14:08
Participants of rally near Government House demand land transformation Participants of rally near Government House demand land...
14:00
Cinemas and food courts to resume work from December 1 in Bishkek
13:53
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
13:42
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 1.6 million to support som
13:31
Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov meets with head of EBRD