National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 1.6 million to support som

The day before, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again entered the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It sold $ 1.6 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is already the seventh intervention in November. On November 12, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 26.8 million. On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold dollars in the amount of $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

At least $ 31,850 million have been sold since the beginning of November to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.
