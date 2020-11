The fire and rescue units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan have rescued 221 people for 10 months. Press service of the ministry reported.

At least 74 of them were rescued in traffic accidents, in extreme cases — 44, in fires — 102, on water reservoirs — 1. Rescuers helped 796 citizens who got into various difficult situations: 33 were provided with first aid.

The ministry’s employees have consulted 3,483 citizens by phone.