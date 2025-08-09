Nine observation posts of Hydrometeorological Service ready for operation

The construction of nine observation posts of the Hydrometeorological Service of Kyrgyzstan in Jalal-Abad has been completed, they are ready for commissioning. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Edelbek Kulmatov announced at a meeting with representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

The parties discussed the implementation of projects and agreements concluded between the ADB and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was noted that the construction of hydrometeorological posts, monitoring stations and early warning systems for emergency situations in Jalal-Abad, Osh, Chui and Naryn regions continues. The issue of completing work within the framework of the Asian Development Bank project «Increasing the Resilience of Water Resources to Climate Change and the Risk of Natural Disasters» was touched upon.

According to Edelbek Kulmatov, the construction of five observation posts and service buildings is nearing completion in Osh, and the construction of seven hydrological posts and service buildings is ongoing in Chui and Naryn regions. Equipment testing is planned for the near future.