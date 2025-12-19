12:35
MES: Damages from fires and accidents exceeded 25 billion soms for five years

In Kyrgyzstan, material damage from emergencies, fires, and accidents has exceeded 25 billion soms over the past five years. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

It is noted that during this period, rescuers saved 1,664 people.

«Despite the increase in accidents and fires, material damage and the number of casualties have decreased significantly. Over the past five years, losses from emergencies have decreased 4.4 times compared to 2020,» the statement reads.

The ministry also noted that specialized equipment has been modernized, monitoring and forecasting systems are being developed, protective facilities have been built, and staff training is being conducted.
