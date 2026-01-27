11:59
TV channels required to broadcast emergency alerts from MES free of charge

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to a resolution regulating the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). The document is aimed at strengthening the public alert system in the event of threats or the occurrence of emergencies.

Under the changes, the MES Crisis Management Center has been granted a new authority: in the event of an emergency threat or an ongoing emergency, all telecommunications services, networks, and television and radio channels—regardless of ownership—are required to broadcast emergency messages free of charge.

The decision was adopted in accordance with the provisions of the Sanitary Code and the constitutional law on the Cabinet of Ministers.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its adoption.
link: https://24.kg/english/359408/
views: 165
