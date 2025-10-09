11:48
Emergencies Ministry reviews nine-month results and assesses disaster damages

In the first nine months of 2025, at least 3,286 emergencies were registered in Kyrgyzstan, resulting in 243 fatalities. These figures were announced at a meeting of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry’s press service, the total material damage amounted to 1,551,027 billion soms, with the number of emergencies increasing by 15 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Rescuers saved 342 people during this time.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also reported that ten emergency situations have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. This is 92 percent fewer than in the first nine months of last year. Sixteen people died, and the material damage amounted to 45,580 million soms (96 percent less than in 2024).
