Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC

The day before, the new Deputy Chairman of the company, Daniyar Konokbaev, was introduced to the staff of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC. The order on his appointment was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn Elmyrza Ukubaev.

Daniyar Konokbaev will be in charge of the financial and economic block of the Board. Introducing the new deputy, the Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC noted that earlier Daniyar Konokbaev held the position of the head of the Department of Financial and Credit Policy of the Government’s Office and participated in formation of the budget policy of the entire country.

«A high responsibility is imposed on Daniyar Konokbaev — to increase the budgetary part of the republic by attracting investments and tax revenues from the enterprises of Kyrgyzaltyn. I am sure that he will successfully cope with the task,» Elmyrza Ukubaev said.