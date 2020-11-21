12:40
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually

About 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually to carry out labor activities. The head of the Representative Office of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, Mairambek Beishenov, said at a press conference.

According to him, every year Kyrgyzstan issues a quota for 12,000 foreign citizens who can get a job in our country, but it is used by 70-80 percent.

«They mainly work in the construction sector, geological exploration, and catering. Foreign labor is also attracted to projects implemented by the Kyrgyz government, including road works,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/173952/
views: 92
Print
Related
Almost 258,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months
Interior Ministry: Kyrgyzstanis illegally taken to Persian Gulf countries
Russian Embassy starts accepting applications for temporary residence in Russia
Two foreigners wanted by Interpol kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
New chatbot for migrants launched in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to introduce new identification system for migrants
Russian government simplifies procedure for entry of foreigners into country
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Russia to extend period of stay of migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
21 November, Saturday
12:24
Mass events banned in Tokmak city due to COVID-19 Mass events banned in Tokmak city due to COVID-19
12:16
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
11:55
Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually
11:50
Modern kindergarten for 200 children opened in Talas
11:41
Valentina Shevchenko included in the top 5 intimidating fighters