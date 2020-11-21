Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually

About 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually to carry out labor activities. The head of the Representative Office of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, Mairambek Beishenov, said at a press conference.

According to him, every year Kyrgyzstan issues a quota for 12,000 foreign citizens who can get a job in our country, but it is used by 70-80 percent.

«They mainly work in the construction sector, geological exploration, and catering. Foreign labor is also attracted to projects implemented by the Kyrgyz government, including road works,» the official said.