National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Uzbekistan in the return friendly match. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The first half ended with a score 0: 0. At the fourth minute of the second half, Abdyjalil uulu Aidar opened the scoring, and two minutes before the end of the match, the captain of the Kyrgyz team Maksat Alimov doubled the lead.

At the last minute, the opponents set the final score — 2: 1.

This match was the third within the preparatory stage in Tashkent. Earlier, the Kyrgyz team led by Amirzhan Mukanov lost to the national team of Uzbekistan (1: 2) and tied with Tajikistan (1: 1).
