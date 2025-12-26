Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team takes 3rd place at tournament in Armenia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan finished third at a friendly tournament in Yerevan. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The first-round match against Georgia on December 21 was cancelled because the Kyrgyzstanis were unable to arrive in time. It was previously reported that the match had been postponed, but it never took place. The Kyrgyz team was awarded a loss.

The Kyrgyzstanis then lost to Armenia (1-5) and defeated Moldova (4-2).

Armenia took first place, winning all three matches. Georgia, which had a better head-to-head record, finished second.