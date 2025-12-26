11:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team takes 3rd place at tournament in Armenia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan finished third at a friendly tournament in Yerevan. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The first-round match against Georgia on December 21 was cancelled because the Kyrgyzstanis were unable to arrive in time. It was previously reported that the match had been postponed, but it never took place. The Kyrgyz team was awarded a loss.

The Kyrgyzstanis then lost to Armenia (1-5) and defeated Moldova (4-2).

Armenia took first place, winning all three matches. Georgia, which had a better head-to-head record, finished second.
link: https://24.kg/english/356152/
views: 156
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team (U17) to play against Spain and Portugal
Rematch: Kyrgyzstan's futsal team draws with Georgia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team loses to Uzbekistan in friendly match
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to play friendly matches against Georgia
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
26 December, Friday
11:02
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS pr...
10:51
Taxes from mining industry increase by 18.7 billion soms in 2025
10:43
Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in the Maldives
10:37
New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced