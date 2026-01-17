11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Tajikistan

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Tajikistan in a friendly match in Jakarta, Indonesia. The sport’s association reported.

The match ended 4-2. Goals were scored by Semetei Murzakulov (2), Islam Turatbekov, and Bektur Ilyasov.

On January 18, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play a friendly match with the Saudi Arabian team.

The Kyrgyzstan’s national team is preparing for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will begin on January 27 in Indonesia. The team of Kyrgyzstan is in a group with Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/358234/
views: 127
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Asian Deaf Futsal Championship
Asian Cup: Akzhol Makhmudov meets with members of national futsal team
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team takes 3rd place at tournament in Armenia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team (U17) to play against Spain and Portugal
Rematch: Kyrgyzstan's futsal team draws with Georgia
Popular
Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners
World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026 World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
17 January, Saturday
10:28
Cabinet approves organizing committee to prepare for Aitmatov's anniversary Cabinet approves organizing committee to prepare for Ai...
10:13
Bishkek mayor inspects HPP readiness to operate in freezing conditions
10:06
Bishkek cleared of snow: Municipal services switch to round-the-clock operation
09:57
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Tajikistan
09:44
Teacher who hit school student in Bishkek fired
16 January, Friday
17:54
Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss joint projects in various fields
17:43
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered