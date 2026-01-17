Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Tajikistan

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Tajikistan in a friendly match in Jakarta, Indonesia. The sport’s association reported.

The match ended 4-2. Goals were scored by Semetei Murzakulov (2), Islam Turatbekov, and Bektur Ilyasov.

On January 18, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play a friendly match with the Saudi Arabian team.

The Kyrgyzstan’s national team is preparing for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will begin on January 27 in Indonesia. The team of Kyrgyzstan is in a group with Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.