11:29
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

AFC Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to Iraq

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost their first match at the AFC Futsal Cup in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

In the first round of the group stage on January 27, Kyrgyzstan played against Iraq. The final score was 4-2 in Iraq’s favor.

Kyrgyzstan will play against Indonesia in the second round on January 29.

The AFC Futsal Cup kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament, divided into four groups. Based on the preliminary round results, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kyrgyzstan (Ak Shumkary) is playing in Group A. The national team’s opponents are host Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/359553/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses friendly match to Saudi Arabia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Bishkek to host Asian Deaf Futsal Championship
Asian Cup: Akzhol Makhmudov meets with members of national futsal team
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team takes 3rd place at tournament in Armenia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
11:05
Gold hits another record, reaching $5,200 per troy ounce Gold hits another record, reaching $5,200 per troy oun...
11:00
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
10:44
Finance Ministry concludes 2025 with significant achievements — Kasymaliev
10:37
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on budget of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund
10:19
Children inpatient facilities of Labor Ministry receive rehabilitation equipment