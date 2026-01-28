AFC Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to Iraq

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost their first match at the AFC Futsal Cup in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

In the first round of the group stage on January 27, Kyrgyzstan played against Iraq. The final score was 4-2 in Iraq’s favor.

Kyrgyzstan will play against Indonesia in the second round on January 29.

The AFC Futsal Cup kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament, divided into four groups. Based on the preliminary round results, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kyrgyzstan (Ak Shumkary) is playing in Group A. The national team’s opponents are host Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.