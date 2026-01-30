12:03
AFC Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to Indonesia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost their second match at the AFC Futsal Cup in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

According to the union, the match took place on January 29 in Jakarta.

The final score was 5-3 in favor of Indonesia. The team of Kyrgyzstan will play against South Korea on January 31.

On January 27, Kyrgyzstan lost to Iraq 4-2.

The AFC Futsal Cup kicked off in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament. Based on the preliminary round results, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kyrgyzstan (Ak Shumkary) is playing in Group A. The national team’s opponents are host Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/359910/
views: 145
