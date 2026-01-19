Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses friendly match to Saudi Arabia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan suffered a 1–3 defeat to Saudi Arabia in a friendly match held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The national futsal association reported.

The match ended 3–1 in favor of Saudi Arabia, with Daniyar Talaibekov scoring the only goal for Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, on January 16, the Kyrgyz team defeated Tajikistan 4–2.

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz team is in a group with Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.