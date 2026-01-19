11:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses friendly match to Saudi Arabia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan suffered a 1–3 defeat to Saudi Arabia in a friendly match held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The national futsal association reported.

The match ended 3–1 in favor of Saudi Arabia, with Daniyar Talaibekov scoring the only goal for Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, on January 16, the Kyrgyz team defeated Tajikistan 4–2.

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz team is in a group with Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/358339/
views: 157
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Bishkek to host Asian Deaf Futsal Championship
Asian Cup: Akzhol Makhmudov meets with members of national futsal team
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team takes 3rd place at tournament in Armenia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team (U17) to play against Spain and Portugal
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
19 January, Monday
11:02
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan 11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry in...
10:55
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
10:51
Net profit of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 30 billion soms by end of 2025
10:42
El Umutu scholarship: Alumni ready to contribute to country’s development
10:31
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog