The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost a friendly match to Uzbekistan, which took place in Tashkent city. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The Uzbekistan’s team won with a score 2: 1.

Member of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Abdyldaev scored the only goal.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will have a friendly match with Tajikistan, as well as one more match with Uzbekistan.