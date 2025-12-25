11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Moldova in a friendly tournament in Yerevan. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The match ended 4-2.

The Kyrgyz team had previously lost to Armenia 1-5.

The match with Georgia, scheduled for December 21, did not take place because the Kyrgyzstanis were unable to arrive in time for the tournament. It was previously reported that the match had been postponed, but it never took place. As a result, Georgia and Armenia will play in the final.

Kyrgyz athletes continue their preparations for the Asian Cup, which will be held in January-February 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/355971/
views: 145
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team (U17) to play against Spain and Portugal
Rematch: Kyrgyzstan's futsal team draws with Georgia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team loses to Uzbekistan in friendly match
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to play friendly matches against Georgia
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system
11:12
Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted
10:59
Ministry of Transport: All passes opened, traffic restrictions lifted
10:46
Blogger brought to Bishkek police department due to inappropriate statements
10:40
National Statistical Committee: Shadow economy reached 308 billion soms